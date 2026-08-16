Tourist Shows Rs 2.5 Lakh/Night Massive Royal Villa In Assam's Guwahati

Guwahati, the commercial capital of Assam, is a riverine city flecked with several ancient temples. From visiting the Assam State Museum to embarking on a spiritual journey to the Kamakhya Temple, there are several activities for tourists in the region. Amid the tranquil beauty of Northeast India also lie several luxurious resorts and villas that offer exclusive stays.

Tourists can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and embark on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation at these exquisite luxury properties. Recently, an Instagram user gave viewers a glimpse inside one such ultra-luxurious “Royal Villas” that reportedly costs Rs 2.5 lakh per night.

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The video shows the massive villa featuring dedicated parking spaces, a separate dormitory for drivers, a meeting and waiting area, a boardroom, a large living room and two spacious master bedrooms.

During the tour, a staff member begins by showing the villa's two-car parking area. She then points out a separate dormitory, explaining that this is the only villa that boasts room for staff such as drivers.

The tour continues through the meeting and waiting area, boardroom and expansive living room before moving to the two master bedrooms.

Reacting to the size of the property, the tourist says, “So massive. Everything's so large here. Wow. Just goes on forever. That's too big.”

The villa also features a poolside area and a sprawling lawn. According to the person showcasing the property, guests can request a bonfire during the winter months.

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When asked about the price, the staff member reveals that the royal villa costs Rs 2.5 lakh plus GST per night. The tourist then converts the amount while reacting to the hefty price tag.

In case you are wondering, the property shown in the video is Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, a sprawling property nestled in a picturesque valley surrounded by verdant hills. Situated just a short distance from the bustling city centre, the resort offers a range of luxury accommodations that combine grandeur, comfort and luxury to cater to the discerning traveller.

Here is how the internet reacted to the post:

A user wrote, “Wow. Wish to be here soon.”

Another one added, “There's a lot to explore in Guwahati.”

“I have been here, and this resort is awesome,” read a comment.

Many simply pointed out how the villa is “too costly.”