Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Nag Panchami At Mumbai's Suvarna Naga Temple

India celebrated Nag Panchami on August 17, and on this occasion, Shilpa Shetty paid a visit to the Suvarna Naga Temple in Mumbai's Powai. The Bollywood diva was accompanied by her mother, Sunanda Shetty. On Instagram, Shilpa has shared glimpses of her temple visit, including pictures and videos of the festivities, traditional rituals and decorated sanctum.

In one of the visuals, the temple's serpent idols, or Naga Daiva, can be seen adorned with white flower garlands, purple blossoms and fresh green leaves. The ceremonial area was decorated with flowers and offerings, creating a vibrant devotional setting. Videos also showed priests conducting rituals and prayers as devotees gathered around the ceremonial area.

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Shilpa also shared a picture with her mother inside the temple. She wore a cream saree with a red border and a gold pendant, while Sunanda Shetty was dressed in an orange-and-red saree and wore a traditional rudraksha mala and red bindi.

Expressing her spiritual connection to the festival, the actress wrote, “Naga Daiva holds a deeply sacred place in my heart. Being a Bunt from Mangalore, I've grown up with a deep reverence for Naga Daiva worship, a tradition that connects me to my roots, ancestors, and a lineage believed to protect our progeny and family.”

“Grateful to carry these beautiful traditions forward. Happy Nagapanchami!” she added.

Watch the full post below:

List Of Other Famous Naga Temples In India

Naga worship has a long-standing place in Hindu traditions, and several temples across India are dedicated to serpent deities. Here are five prominent Naga temples that devotees visit for blessings, protection and spiritual well-being.

Mannarasala Temple, Kerala

Hidden within a serene sacred grove near Haripad in Kerala's Alappuzha district, this large forest shrine has over 30,000 stone snake images and is managed by a female priest. The temple, created by lord Parshurama, is dedicated to Sri Nagaraja, the Divine Serpent King.

The temple is especially revered by couples praying for children and families seeking prosperity, health, and relief from Sarpa Dosha. Thousands of pilgrims gather to seek the blessings of Sri Nagaraja during the grand Ayilyam Festival.

Kukke Subramanya Temple, Karnataka

Located in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, amidst the scenic hills of the Western Ghats, Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Temple is one of the most revered temples of Naga worship. Lord Subrahmanya is worshipped here alongside the divine serpent Vasuki, the King of the Nagas.

Devotees perform sacred rituals such as Sarpa Samskara, Ashlesha Bali, and Naga Pratishtha, seeking relief from Sarpa Dosha, ancestral karmic obstacles, and family difficulties.

Nagchandreshwar Temple, Ujjain

Situated on the top floor of the Mahakaleshwar complex in Ujjain, Nagchandreshwar Temple opens to the public only once a year on Nag Panchami. The temple features an 11th-century rare sculpture of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati seated on a multi-hooded Sheshnag, flanked by Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya.

Believed to be the sacred abode of Nagraj Takshak, devotees' worship here on Nag Panchami to offer protection and reduce the malefic effects of Kaal Sarp Dosha.

Bhujang Naga Temple, Gujarat

Perched on Bhujiya Hill in Gujarat's Bhuj, this site is dedicated to Bhujang Naga. The temple honors the ancient Naga chieftain Bhujanga. It is believed that Bhujang Nag came from Than of Kathiawar and freed kutch from the oppression of daityas and rakshasas. A fair is held every year near the Bhujanga naga temple.

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Nagaraja Temple, Kanniyakumari

Located in Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district, this unique site features a five-headed snake deity where the main idol is made of sand. According to temple tradition, this sacred sand changes its colour with the seasons—appearing darker during the rainy months and lighter in the summer.

Thousands of devotees visit the temple throughout the year, particularly during Naga Panchami, to seek protection, family well-being, prosperity, and relief from Sarpa Dosha. Devotees receive a small portion of this sand as prasadam, regarding it as a symbol of Nagaraja's blessings and divine protection.