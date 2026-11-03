Hyderabad Teen Dies In Road Accident, Family Donates Organs To Save 6 Lives

In a heartbreaking yet inspiring story of humanity, 13-year-old Guda Rohitha, who was declared brain dead following a tragic road accident near Hyderabad's Balanagar, has given six people a new lease of life through organ donation.

Rohitha, a Class 9 student at a government school in Kukatpally, sustained critical injuries when a speeding lorry rammed into the autorickshaw in which she was travelling with her family on October 20.

The family was returning from a temple when the accident occurred near Balanagar Flyover. Despite medical efforts, doctors declared her brain dead on October 30.

Amid the unbearable pain of losing their young daughter, her father, Narayana Rao, and other family members made an extraordinary decision by consenting to donate her organs under the Jeevandan organ donation programme.

Her two kidneys, two portions of her liver and both corneas were retrieved and transplanted, benefiting six patients and offering them renewed hope and a chance at life.

Hyderabad top cop VC Sajjanar expressed his gratitude nd recognised the family over the family's noble gesture, praising Narayana Rao for choosing organ donation despite his profound personal loss.

"Little Rohitha had left behind an inspiring legacy by giving six people a new lease of life even as her own life came to an untimely end," he said, and added Rohitha may be gone, but her gift will continue to live through six people.