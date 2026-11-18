A tragic electrocution incident at a children's home, located within the premises of a government school in Hyderabad's Musheerabad, claimed the life of a young girl student and left another seriously injured.

The girl who died has been identified as Rebecca, a Class 4 student residing at the Night Angel Home. Another student, identified as Nandini, sustained severe injuries to her hands in the incident.

According to police, the two girls attempted to leave the hostel premises through a gate located behind the building. During the attempt, they came into contact with high-voltage electrical wires situated near the rear gate.

Rebecca suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot. Nandini, who was also exposed to the live electrical wires, sustained serious injuries to her hands. Another girl escaped the accident narrowly.

The incident sent shockwaves through the hostel and surrounding area. After learning about the tragedy, the hostel in-charge alerted Musheerabad police and lodged a complaint.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The body of the girl was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the injured student was taken for medical examination and treatment.

"An 11-year-old student lost her life due to electric shock after she touched a high-voltage wire with an iron material in an orphanage run by the Child Welfare Department. We have registered a case, shifted her body for PME, and are investigating the matter," said the police.

Musheerabad police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are expected to examine whether adequate safety measures had been put in place to protect the children.

Further details regarding the incident and possible negligence are awaited as the police investigation continues.