10-Month-Old Girl Electrocuted By Electric Weighing Machine In Telangana

A 10-month-old baby girl died of electrocution after touching an electronic weighing machine that was plugged in for charging at her home in Telangana's Jagtial on Friday morning.

The child was identified as Vibhudi Adya, also known as Ammulu, daughter of Tirupati and Lalitha. The incident occurred around 5 am while the infant was playing inside the house in Rajarampalli village of the district.

According to police, the portable weighing machine was being charged when the baby came into contact with it. Suspected faulty wiring caused electricity to pass through the device, resulting in a fatal shock.

On noticing the incident, her father, Tirupati, immediately attempted to pull the child away from the machine. However, he too suffered an electric shock during the rescue attempt. Other family members reportedly intervened and helped him.

The family rushed the infant towards a hospital in Dharmaram for treatment. However, she could not be saved. A subsequent report said doctors declared her dead.

The sudden and shocking death of the infant has put family relatives and friends into grief, while Police has registered a case following a complaint from the child's father and launched an investigation into the incident.