Hyderabad Delivery Agent Falls Into Flooded Drain While Riding, Then A Rescue

A 46-year-old Zepto delivery executive was rescued by police and emergency response personnel after he accidentally fell into a rainwater-filled drainage canal along with his motorcycle in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm, following heavy rainfall that caused severe waterlogging and strong water currents on roads across parts of the city.

The delivery executive, identified as Ghantasala Arjun Kumar, was reportedly riding his motorcycle while on a delivery assignment when he lost control and fell into an open drain amid the heavy flow of rainwater.

After receiving information about the incident from local residents, police personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to save him. Despite the challenging conditions and strong water currents, the rescue personnel managed to pull Arjun Kumar out of the drain safely.

He reportedly escaped without injuries.

His motorcycle, however, remains inside the drain, as the strong water current prevented authorities from retrieving it immediately.

The incident once again highlighted the dangers posed by open drains, inadequate road visibility, and overflowing stormwater channels during heavy rainfall, as several areas of Hyderabad witnessed inundation and long traffic congestion due to rain.

Authorities have urged motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and avoid travelling through heavily waterlogged roads and areas with strong water currents.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued post-monsoon weather activity across Telangana, with light rain or drizzle and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph expected in Hyderabad over the following days. A yellow warning for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds was issued for Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts for October 31, with warnings extended to other parts of Telangana. The weather body also forecast rainfall in several districts on November 2 and 3, including isolated heavy spells.

Residents were advised to remain cautious during periods of heavy rain and avoid waterlogged roads and overflowing drains.