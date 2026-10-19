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Video: 2 Riders Flung Into Air, Killed After Bike Hits Tree Near Hyderabad

A video of the incident that has surfaced on social media shows the bike approaching at high speed before crashing into the tree.

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Video: 2 Riders Flung Into Air, Killed After Bike Hits Tree Near Hyderabad
The collision was so severe that both men were flung into the air.
NDTV

Two men died after their speeding Yamaha R15 motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Sunday. 

The men have been identified as Cosmos, 22, and Sumit, 23, both natives of Jharkhand.

Both were travelling towards Aliabad village in Genome Valley near Hyderabad at high speed when their bike lost control and collided with a roadside tree. 

A video of the incident that has surfaced on social media shows the bike approaching at high speed before crashing into the tree. The collision was so severe that both men were flung into the air. While one of the men fell beside the vehicle, the other person fell a few metres ahead. Both men died on the spot.

Following the crash, the police shifted their dead bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.
 

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