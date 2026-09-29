Thar Hits Bike, Then Crashes Into Pole In Chandigarh, 2 Injured

Two men riding a motorcycle were injured after a Mahindra Thar being driven by a woman hit their bike in Chandigarh's Dhanas area, police said.

The accident took place on Monday evening. The injured riders were taken to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Local residents claimed the two men suffered leg injuries in the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman allegedly tried to drive away after the collision. However, she lost control of the SUV and crashed it into an electric pole on the roadside.

A crowd gathered at the spot following the accident. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Police said the woman has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway.

"We have taken blood samples to ascertain whether she was under the influence of any substance while driving," Sarangpur SHO Ashok Kumar said.

Police said the woman appeared to be a student and may have got confused after the collision, leading to the second crash. No formal complaint has been received in the matter so far, police added.