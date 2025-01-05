4 Dead In Multi-Vehicle Collision Due To Fog On Highway In Haryana

A multi-vehicle collision on the Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway resulted in the death of four people who came to rescue them in Haryana this morning.

The accident took place early morning when a car crashed into a divider on the highway due to reduced visibility because of fog. A car coming from behind crashed into the vehicle at the Surewala Chowk in Uklana.

People rushed to rescue the injured and were standing in the middle of the road when a truck ran over them and four people died.

The truck fell on a Hyundai car and at least three vehicles, a Maruti Baleno, a Dzire and a Hyundai car were involved in the crash, visuals showed.

People had to break the glass to pull the driver of the truck out after it fell on one side.

The police reached the spot and cleared the highway. The victims are yet to be identified.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for dense fog during the morning hours, warning of reduced visibility across several cities in north India.

