Speeding Porsche SUV, Driven On Wrong Side Of Road In Chandigarh, Kills 1

A man was killed and two women were injured in Chandigarh when a speeding Porsche Cayenne car allegedly crashed into two scooters.

The incident was reported near the Sector 4 petrol pump on Monday evening. As per the police, the car was coming from the wrong direction at a high speed. A man was riding one of the scooters, while two women were on the other one.

The man fell off the scooter, lost his leg and died. Both the women sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

The force of the collision caused the Porsche to skid for some distance before crashing into an electric pole, which also sustained damage.

One of the scooters was completely wrecked, while the front portion of the Porsche, including its front tyre, was badly damaged.

In May last year, a 17-year-old boy crashed his Porsche SUV into a motorcycle, which killed two people. The crash, captured on CCTV, revealed the car travelling at an estimated speed of 200 kmph in a narrow lane.

Earlier this month, a speeding BMW crashed into the divider on the Coastal Road in Mumbai's Worli while trying to overtake other vehicles. The crash left the luxury car completely mangled, however, the driver only suffered minor injuries, officials said. A 21-year-old man died in Thane in October last year after a speeding Mercedes hit his two-wheeler from behind. The driver sped away and the high-end car was later found in a paid parking spot.