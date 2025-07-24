Probe Agency Busts International Tech Support Scam Operating From Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Zonal Office-I of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed a major international tech support scam following overnight search operations on multiple illegal call centres across the Chandigarh Tricity region.

The searches revealed a network of bogus tech support firms duping foreign customers by falsely claiming to provide software services on behalf of reputed technology companies such as Microsoft, HP, and Arlo. These call centres had set up overseas shell companies to collect fraudulent payments through payment gateways, which were subsequently routed back to India via formal banking channels and hawala networks.

One such company under ED scanner is FSAL Technologies Pvt Ltd, allegedly operated by Faisal Rashid Peerzada. ED officials discovered that FSAL was managing a fake overseas tech entity-Bios Tech, registered in the US. Despite prominently displaying support services for Microsoft and HP printers, Peerzada was unable to furnish any valid license or agreement from these companies. FSAL had complete backend control of the Bios Tech website and was actively monitoring and directing payment flows, the ED said.

Further digital forensics revealed that FSAL's website shared an IP address with geeksworldwidesolutions.com, a spoof of Geek Squad-an American tech support brand. Officials confirmed that the company was hosting this fake site without authorisation or licenses from the original brand owners.

In another significant lead, companies Terrasparq and Visionaire, allegedly operated by Sahu Jain, were also found involved in similar scams since 2016. ED found that Terrasparq claimed to support a US-based firm CTS Mobility, owned by Jain's sister. However, investigators say there were no legitimate agreements in place. Jain's emails and WhatsApp chats reportedly revealed fraudulent tactics like generating fake Microsoft pop-ups and charging unsuspecting foreign customers for non-existent services by misusing their credit card data.

The websites of these companies falsely claimed to offer high-end services like device management, DaaS (Device as a Service), and network support, but conspicuously lacked any legitimate company or promoter details. Investigators also flagged manipulated images of plush IT offices uploaded on the websites-images that bore no resemblance to the actual call centre locations.

Multiple call recordings and technical data are now being analysed, confirming fraudulent operations. ED officials stated that further investigation is ongoing to identify the full scale of the fraud and other associated entities.