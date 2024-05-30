Speeding BMW SUV Hits Motorcycle In Punjab's Mohali, 1 Dead, 2 Critical

A speeding BMW ran over a biker in Mohali late last night while two others injured in the accident are critical. The car, coming from Banur side, rammed their bike on the Zirakpur Patiala Highway. In the impact, the bike got stuck between a truck parked on the roadside and the car.

The driver of the luxury car is missing.

The victim was identified as Sahib, who died at a hospital in Sector 32 of Chandigarh. Those undergoing treatment are Sumit and Rajveer Singh, all residents of Pabhat village.

After the accident at night, the victim's family members blocked the Patiala Highway.

Rash driving has sparked a major concern of late, especially after the Pune incident in which a drunk teenager ran over two 24-year-old techies with his Porsche Taycan.

Transport ministry data suggests India has witnessed 67,000 hit and run incidents and over 30,000 deaths in 2022, the latest year for which the figure has been documents.