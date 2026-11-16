Telangana Boy Battles Rare Disorder, Family Seeks Rs 26 Crore For Treatment

An 11-year-old boy from Telangana's Nalgonda district is battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. Facing mounting medical expenses, his financially struggling parents have appealed to philanthropists, charitable organisations and the public for financial assistance for his treatment.

Pavan Tej, the elder son of Pagilla Sriramulu and Nagamma, reportedly began experiencing difficulty walking when he was seven years old. According to his parents, they took him to Paramitha Hospital in Hyderabad, where medical examinations confirmed that he was suffering from DMD.

Despite his condition, Pavan Tej continued attending school and was studying in Class 5 until about three months ago.

However, as the disease progressed, his condition worsened and he eventually lost the ability to walk. According to his family, he is now largely confined to bed.

His parents said doctors have informed them that approximately Rs 26 crore may be required for further treatment. The family has already spent nearly Rs 4 lakh on his medical care after borrowing money.

Sriramulu earns his livelihood by selling milk and says the family is unable to bear the enormous cost of treatment. Left with limited options, the couple is now seeking financial support from donors in India and abroad.

Pavan Tej has expressed a desire to return to school, study alongside his classmates and play with his friends again. His parents say their greatest hope is to ensure that he receives appropriate medical care.