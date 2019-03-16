Pollachi Main Accused Taken Into 4-Day Police Custody For Questioning

Thirunavukarasu allegedly used videos of sexual assault to blackmail the women.

The Tamil Nadu Police's CB-CID wing has taken the prime accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse scandal into four-day custody to procure more information and possible evidence for investigation purposes. It is alleged that Thirunavukarasu, an MBA graduate who owns a finance business, used videos of women being sexually abused to blackmail them into providing money as well as sexual favours.

Thirunavukarasu is among four accused who have been charged under the Goondas Act in connection with the case. Although police earlier claimed that at least 60 women were targeted by them, just one came forward to formally file a complaint in the case.

Yesterday, the Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 25 lakh to the woman complainant for revealing her name on two occasions. While Coimbatore Superintendent of Police SP Pandiarajan mentioned her name during a press meet, Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi revealed it in an order transferring the case to the CBI. The central agency is yet to start probing the scandal.

The High Court's Madurai bench ordered disciplinary action against the official concerned, and ruled that the transfer order be withdrawn in favour of a new one. "There should be soul searching by everybody concerned here," the bench comprising N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar said.

In all, eight men were arrested after the woman student from Pollachi complained of sexual abuse, blackmail and extortion. Police said the accused would befriend women on social media, and after taking them to hotels or on long drives, sexually assault them. The victims would then be allegedly blackmailed through photographs and videos of their assault.

While the opposition DMK has accused the ruling AIADMK of trying to protect the accused in the case, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan has alleged that the investigative lapses were a deliberate attempt at discouraging other sexual assault survivors from speaking up. "Why is the government silent? You've prevented the women from complaining," the actor-turned-politician, who had first flagged the issue, alleged.

Chief Minister E Palaniswamy hasn't commented on the matter, although his party - the AIADMK - has expelled a youth wing leader who allegedly threatened the complainant's brother. The other accused charged under the Goondas Act are Sabarirajan, an engineer, and private company employees Satish and T Vasanthakumar.

Meanwhile, Chennai police has filed an FIR against Sabareesan - the son-in-law of DMK chief MK Stalin - for allegedly spreading false news implicating Tamil Nadu Deputy Speaker Pollachi Jayaraman in the case.

