'Carry Jayalalithaa's Photo But...': Kamal Haasan Attacks Chief Minister

Kamal Haasan accused the AIADMK government of trying to silence the Pollachi sex abuse victims

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan tore into the ruling AIADMK government of Tamil Nadu questioning the silence of the ministers and top leaders in the Pollachi sex abuse case. "You carry Jayalalithaa's picture in your pocket but what have you done for safety of women?"

"Why is the government silent on the Coimbatore Superintendent of Police naming the woman, who had filed a complaint? How were the videos leaked?" Kamal Haasan lashed out, accusing the state government of muzzling the women who were abused. Opposition parties have also slammed the police officer and the home secretary for naming the sole complainant during a press conference.

Kamal Hassan was the first one to flag the massive sex abuse case last week.

As opposition DMK and Kamal Hasaan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) turned the heat on the government for sitting silently on the case, the AIADMK expelled a party worker, A Nagaraj, earlier this week for allegedly being linked to the case. He was arrested and then let off on bail.

The accused in Pollachi sex abuse case. CBI is investigating the case

AIADMK claimed that no leader was linked to the scandal and the opposition was trying to tarnish the image of the party before the elections. The district police chief, R Pandiarajan had also given a clean chit to the ruling party saying, "No AIADMK functionary or their ward is involved in this."

Chief Minister E Palaniswami is yet to comment on the case.

Authorities on Thursday declared holiday in local colleges over the sex abuse cases, fearing violence after the explosive details surfaced, a day after the state government ordered a CBI probe. Scores of students, lawyers and members of women's organisations took to the streets demanding action against the accused. Students boycotted classes and staged sit-ins demanding stringent punishment.

Eight men were arrested in Coimbatore for sexually harassing women in their twenties. Mostly college students, the women were first sent messages on social media, and later invited for dinners and long drives. The accused would "first win their confidence" and later lure them to secluded spots and molest them, said the police. The accused allegedly filmed the women being molested and used the videos to blackmail them for money.

