MK Stalin's Son-In-Law Sends Legal Notice, Wants 'Unconditional Apology'

As the police has filed case against MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan for allegedly spreading rumours about Deputy Speaker V Jayaraman in the Pollachi abuse case, the DMK chief's relative too, has shot a legal notice.

Mr Jayaraman had lodged a complaint against Mr Sabareesan for linking him and his family members to the Pollachi sexual abuse-and-blackmail case.

"I have already sent a legal notice even before the FIR was lodged," Mr Sabareesan told news agency IANS on Friday.

In the notice, Mr Sabareesan has demanded "unconditional apology" for slanderous remarks made against him.

Mr Stalin's son-in-law has been charged for wantonly giving provocation for creation of riot, forgery for harming reputation, use of forged document as genuine one and for spreading rumours.

On his part, Mr Stalin has sent a legal notice to Jayaraman demanding apology for making slanderous statement against him, the DMK said in a late night statement on Thursday.

Mr Jayaraman has charged the DMK for defaming him and his family.

In the legal notice to Jayaraman, the DMK President said the former had made false allegations in the media that he, his family members and his party are behind the sexual abuse case and are attempting to protect some accused involved in the criminal act which are defamatory.

