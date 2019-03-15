Complaint Against MK Stalin's Son-In-Law For Allegedly Spreading Rumours

MK Stalin has sent legal notice to Jayaraman demanding apology for the slanderous statement against him

The police on Thursday charged Sabareesan, son-in-law of MK Stalin for allegedly spreading rumours about deputy speaker V. Jayaraman.

Mr Jayaraman had lodged a complaint against Mr Sabareesan for linking him and his family members to the Pollachi sexual absuse-cum-blackmail case.

Mr Sabareesan has been charged for wantonly giving provocation for creation of riot, forgery for harming reputation, use of forged document as genuine one and for spreading rumours.

On his part Mr Stalin has sent a legal notice to Jayaraman demanding apology for making slanderous statement against him, the DMK said in a late night statement on Thursday.

Mr Jayaraman has charged the DMK behind is defaming him and his family.

In the legal notice to Mr Jayaraman, the DMK President said the former had made false allegations in the media that he, his family members and his party are behind the sexual abuse case and are attempting to protect some accused involved in the criminal act which are defamatory.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.