A Mercedes-Benz, branded clothes, a first-class AC ticket and a joke about sins. What began as a disagreement over whether a judge should prescribe atonement has now turned into an unexpected debate over communist credentials, lifestyle choices and who gets to question whom. The protagonists are Madras High Court Justice GR Swaminathan and CPM MP SU Venkatesan, and neither appears to be short of words.

The latest salvo came from Venkatesan, who described the judge's observations about his alleged Mercedes-Benz car and first-class AC travel as an "unverified, cheap personal attack". The Madurai MP insisted the car was not his, that he did not own one and that travelling First AC was an entitlement that came with being a parliamentarian.

The original disagreement arose amid allegations of a book procurement scam involving substandard, allegedly AI-generated books attributed to fictitious authors at the Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore. At a private event, Justice Swaminathan had suggested that books on the late Kanchi Shankaracharya, popularly known as Maha Periyava, be placed on shelves occupied by books supplied by Agal Vilakku Publications to atone for the alleged wrongdoing.

Venkatesan was not amused. In an earlier post on X, he drew a sharp distinction between the responsibilities of a judge and those of an astrologer.

"The irregularities in library procurement amount to corruption and must be punished under law. That is the duty of judges. To say that a sin has been committed and that it must be atoned for through good deeds is the job of astrologers," he said.

Invoking BR Ambedkar and Periyar, he described them as the 'Maha Periyavars' remembered for their wisdom - Ambedkar for the wisdom of law and Periyar for the wisdom of rationalism.

Justice Swaminathan subsequently addressed the criticism in court, explaining that his suggestion about sins and atonement was meant as a joke.

"I just cracked a joke, okay? It was really meant to be a joke only," the judge said.

But the courtroom exchange in the form of an observation took a detour into the MP's lifestyle. Recalling an encounter at Chennai railway station about six months ago, Justice Swaminathan said he had spotted a Mercedes-Benz and initially assumed its occupant was a corporate executive, given the branded clothes and shoes. He later recognised Venkatesan.

There was also the small matter of their respective train compartments. While the MP was travelling First AC, the judge was headed for Sleeper Class.

"He claims to be a communist leader, you know? But he comes in a high-end Benz car, wears branded everything and I don't know whether the book royalties will sustain such a lifestyle," the judge remarked.

Venkatesan has responded at length, saying the car was not his and that he had never owned one. He also took issue with the suggestion that the class in which one travels should have anything to do with the validity of one's arguments.

"Travelling in First Class does not make a person's opinion wrong; travelling in Sleeper Class does not make what someone says right," he said.

The MP said communists continued to face scrutiny over the clothes they wear, the cars they arrive in and the class in which they travel. If questions about personal conduct were being raised in the name of the communist principle of "purity and simplicity", he said, he was obliged to answer them.