Water droplets moving in circles around a knitting needle may look unusual, but astronaut Don Pettit has shown how this movement is possible in microgravity. He shared a video on X showing charged water droplets moving around a Teflon knitting needle, demonstrating how electrical forces can create an orbital motion in space.

In the video, several water droplets can be seen moving around the knitting needle instead of falling away. The video shows the movement from a top-down view, making it possible to observe how the droplets follow an orbital path around the needle.

Pettit wrote, "Charged water droplets orbiting my Teflon knitting needle! In microgravity, a semi-stable orbital motion is induced from the electrostatic forces, shown here in a top-down view."

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Explaining the science behind the video, Pettit said that the water droplets were electrically charged. He explained that the conditions of microgravity allow the droplets to follow a semi-stable orbital motion because of electrostatic forces.

The movement is different from what is normally seen on Earth, where gravity affects the movement of water droplets. In the video, the droplets continue moving around the needle, creating an unusual orbital pattern.