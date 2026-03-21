Woman's "Premium" Rickshaw With Fan, Charging Sparks Peak Bengaluru Talk

An auto rickshaw is going viral on social media after a unique pricing display inside the vehicle caught users' attention. An X user, Shagun Ohri, shared a post featuring a photograph of an auto-rickshaw that appears to be displaying the rates for various amenities available inside.

The image shows a sheet of paper pasted behind the driver's seat of the auto, with prices of facilities written on it.

The text on it reads, "Welcome to premium auto.

FAN for 30 minutes, Rs 10 only

New Cold Water bottle 500ML Rs 12 only

USB Mobile Charging Any pin Available and Chargeable."

The image of the auto is going viral on social media and is getting appreciation from the social media users.

Check Out The Post Here:

Good man. Knows his ICP pic.twitter.com/gCxUzXFNzj — Shagun Ohri (@ShagunOhri) March 21, 2026

This post highlights the amenities offered within the vehicle, along with their corresponding prices.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the premium auto. Users praised the auto rickshaw driver for his creativity. One user commented, "This is kind of innovation I want to see in autos, trying to make some extra income."

Another user noted, "Good idea, especially in summer."

"Wow, that's cool," added a third user.

Another user wrote, "Where is the fridge to keep water cool?"

In the comment section of the post, users are calling it a "Peak Bengaluru" moment.