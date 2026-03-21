"UK Traffic Got Desi Update": Indian Man Spots Auto-Rickshaw On London Streets, Internet Amazed

A usual street scene in London turned into something unexpected when a familiar Indian vehicle appeared, leaving many people both surprised and amused. A video of an Indian auto-rickshaw on the streets of London is capturing the attention of social media users. Many users feel that this unique sight has, to some extent, given the British capital the vibe of Delhi.

This short video was shared by Instagram user Jay Dholakiya, in which the auto-rickshaw can be seen moving on the streets of London alongside regular traffic. The scene both surprised many viewers and struck them as a fun and somewhat familiar moment.

Text overlaid on the video suggested that the moment the rickshaw appeared on the road, London transformed into Delhi, a sentiment that immediately resonated with viewers. The post's caption noted that the UK's traffic had acquired a "Desi" flair.

For many Indians on social media, spotting an auto-rickshaw abroad felt like a nostalgic trip down memory lane. In numerous Indian cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, auto-rickshaws are an integral part of daily life.

Its appearance on the streets of London felt particularly special because it juxtaposed two distinct urban environments within a single frame.

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were shocked to see the auto on the streets of London. One user commented, "I saw this in Wembley long back."

Another user noted, "Much needed, walking for kms, I miss the auto rickshaw."