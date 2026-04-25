Auto Rickshaw Converted Into Mini Library In Karnataka Gains Viral Attention

Auto Rickshaws are one of the most common modes of travel in India, favoured for their accessibility and low cost over short distances. To attract passengers, auto drivers often decorate their three-wheelers with vibrant colours, witty slogans, or quirky posters. One such driver in Karnataka has caught social media's attention for a more functional modification. By converting his rickshaw into a "mini library", the driver is offering customers a chance to return to books instead of being glued to their smartphones.

The Instagram video titled, 'POV: Thought it was a normal ride...turned into a mini library', shared by a user named Varsha, showcases a neatly arranged rack on the back of the driver's seat, offering passengers a curated selection of books that range from lighthearted reads to more reflective titles.

Apart from the books, a small jar of candies was also left for the passengers who might want some refreshment during the ride. The clip also showed a passenger browsing through the collection mid-ride, flipping pages and picking a bookmark.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Auto Runs On Compassion'

This innovation has gained widespread appreciation for blending public service with creativity, highlighting how small efforts can make a big difference in everyday life. As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.6 million views.

"This auto isn't on CNG or petrol, it's running on pure compassion. May every road bring him blessings ten times back for what he is giving," said one user, while another added: "You can see him at the auto stand near Manipal Hospital, Mysore."

A third commented: "Wow. Best reel of today. It is not just auto. It is a place full of knowledge. Great job, brother."