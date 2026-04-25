'Doesn't Feel Like India': Foreign Tourist 'Surprised' After Visiting Shillong

A foreign national has caught social media's attention after visiting Meghalaya and claiming that its capital, Shillong, doesn't feel like India at all. In a viral Instagram video, traveller Rory Porter, who has previously travelled to India on multiple occasions, expressed his total disbelief at the region's distinct atmosphere, noting that arriving in the city felt like crossing the border into an entirely different country.

"I have just arrived in Shillong and this doesn't feel like India whatsoever," said Porter, adding: "This is in Meghalaya and honestly, it feels like I have crossed into a completely different country."

Porter also highlighted the unique Khasi culture of the state and the diverse culinary scene. Porter stated that the level of public cleanliness and civic pride stood in stark contrast to his previous experiences travelling across the subcontinent.

"This is what surprised me the most. I am sitting in this park here and people are just cleaning, like proper civic pride. Everyone here is sweeping away. I actually gave it a go with the traditional dustpan and the basket. So I have done my part for the day," he said.

"So far, Meghalaya feels like one of the most unique places I have visited in India and we have only just begun."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 375,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users suggested to Porter other offbeat places to travel in the state.

"Since you are in Meghalaya. Come visit Asia's cleanest village," said one user, while another added: "I saw you yesterday at Ward's Lake. Wanted to take a picture with you two. By the way, welcome to Meghalaya."

A third commented: "Just go to Sohra about 1.5h from Shillong. Stay a few days, and then see what you want to do there. Tons of places. Local homestays know best. Loads of lovely waterfalls with natural pools, and mountain ranges to die for."

A fourth said: "There are many places to visit in Meghalaya. You can visit Sohra which has about 40+ things to see & do, Mawlyngbna, Mawphanlur, Markham, Phe Phe Falls, Nohkawang Falls, Umbyrlein Falls, Krem Dam Cave, Lymput Cave, Amtasam Falls, Moopun Falls, English Cemetry, Wah Rashi Falls, Pdem Falls, Nartiang Monoliths, Larnai Pottery, Krem Puri Cave."