Spitting Paan In The UK Costs Two Indian-Origin Men Over Rs 3 Lakh In Fines

While public spitting and littering, such as paan, gutka, and cigarette waste, often go unchecked in South Asian countries, the situation is quite different in the West. According to Harrow Online, authorities in the United Kingdom, for instance, have adopted a much stricter approach to maintaining cleanliness in public spaces. In a recent case, Brent Council imposed heavy fines on two men for spitting paan in public areas in north-west London.

According to officials, one Indian origin man was fined 1,391 Pounds (approximately Rs 1.45 lakh) for spitting paan on Kingsbury Road, near Kingsbury station. Another individual, received the same fine of 1,391 Pounds (around Rs 1.45 lakh) for a similar offence on Clarendon Gardens, close to North Wembley station.

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As per the news report, both men were initially issued fixed penalty notices of 100 Pounds (around Rs 10,500). However, after they failed to pay the fines, the cases were taken to court, where the penalties increased significantly.

The council said the action is part of an ongoing crackdown on paan spitting, which has become a growing concern in parts of London, especially in areas like Harrow and Wembley. Earlier reports had highlighted the issue gaining wider attention, even sparking global discussion online.

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Authorities in the UK have made it clear that such behaviour will not be tolerated, stressing the importance of civic responsibility and keeping public spaces clean.

Councillor Krupa Sheth, Cabinet Member for Public Realm and Enforcement, said: "We're continuing our zero-tolerance approach to those who ruin our streets, that includes spitters of paan who stain street furniture.

"Every fine we dish out is a clear statement to offenders: if you mess up our streets, we will find you and you will pay. That is why I am delighted that we have doubled the amount of fines that we have handed out in the last year.Don't mess with Brent because we have had enough."