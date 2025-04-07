Netflix Users In UK Could Face Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Watching Brand New Show

Previously, Netflix users in the UK could stream content without worrying about a TV licence. However, new rules now put some viewers at risk of hefty fines-especially when tuning into certain live shows. While bingeing true crime documentaries or animated favourites still falls under a standard subscription, Netflix's newest addition- Everybody's Live with John Mulaney- is a live broadcast, which means you'll need a valid TV licence to watch it legally, the Metro reported.

Set to premiere on Thursday, the show marks Netflix's first-ever live late-night talk show and joins the platform's growing lineup of live content. Recent live events include the much-hyped Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match and WWE programming, part of Netflix's new sports and entertainment strategy following recent rights acquisitions.

However, unlike on-demand shows such as Love Is Blind or Harlan Coben thrillers, watching live-streamed content in the UK requires a valid TV licence-a legal obligation many viewers may not be aware of.

Failing to have one could result in a hefty fine of up to 1,000 pounds (approximately Rs 1 lakh) if you're caught watching or recording live TV without proper coverage.

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney will be broadcast live from the U.S. at 10 PM ET- translating to 2 AM in the UK. So, if you're planning to tune in for a late-night comedy fix, make sure your licence is current before hitting play.

A TV Licensing spokesperson previously clarified: "A TV licence is needed to watch live content on streaming services, watch or record a TV programme on any channel, and when using BBC iPlayer."

You can find full details on the TV Licensing website or reach out to customer service for assistance.

A valid licence covers access to all live TV channels- including BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5-as well as paid services like Sky, Virgin Media, and EE TV. It also applies to live streams on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and new services like Freely.

However, if you're sticking to non-live, on-demand content on Netflix or similar platforms, you're in the clear without one.

As for cost, the current fee stands at 169.50 pounds annually, or 14.12 pounds per month via direct debit. Starting April 1, 2025, the price will rise to £174.50 for a colour licence, as confirmed by the Secretary of State in a government-set adjustment last November.

The revenue helps fund key BBC services, including eight national TV channels, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds, 56 radio stations, the BBC website, BBC World Service, and more.

