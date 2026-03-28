Watch: Mumbai Cop's Emotional Salute To Elder Brother At Passing-Out Parade Has The Internet In Tears

An emotional moment between two brothers has touched many hearts online, showing how love and pride can come together in a powerful way. A video from a Mumbai Police passing out parade is going viral on social media for capturing this deeply moving scene.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Aslam Shaikh. It shows a Mumbai Police officer in full uniform, wearing a ceremonial plume, marching during the parade.

Watch Video Here:

Standing before him is his elder brother, who works as a forest guard. As the younger brother approaches him, his expression changes. The moment of salutation is filled with emotion, as he salutes his elder brother, he can't contain himself and his eyes well up with tears.

He tries to compose himself for a moment, but his emotions are clearly evident.

Social Media Reaction

At the end of the video, the two brothers embrace each other. This heartfelt moment touched the hearts of viewers, and many people on social media said they were also deeply moved by it.

One user commented, "Proud of you both."

Another user commented, "The older sibling always full fill their dreams through the younger sibling."

A third user added, "I literally cried watching this. What a proud moment for both brothers."