Viral Post Reveals Dusty, Unpaved Path Near Bengaluru's Biggest Tech Parks: "I Feel So Angry And Sad"

A Bengaluru resident's viral post has sparked intense debate over the city's poor infrastructure after highlighting a dust-filled, unpaved walking path leading to their office near Embassy TechVillage, one of the largest tech parks. Expressing deep frustration with government inaction, the user described the daily commute to their office as a saddening experience.

"It's nothing but a literal dustbin. I walk through this Saul Kere (lake) to reach my office, which is in RMZ Ecoworld. And the complete path from start to finish looks so bad," the user said in a Reddit post.

The resident highlighted that the situation was compounded by the presence of open drains despite some of the major quick commerce companies operating there.

"Worst of the worst roads, dust everywhere, drainages opened and the whole path stinks so badly and what's even worse is, there's a godown for all these quick commerce apps. Just in front of that godown, a completely open drainage passage for almost 50 meters and it is very wide too. And it has been this way forever," the user stated.

Describing Bellandur as a 'scam', the user stated that neither the government nor the big corporations were doing anything to fix the situation.

"Neither the government cares, nor these quick commerce companies. I feel so angry and sad every day just seeing the situation of this place. Bellandur is such a scam!!"

Check The Post Here:

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'The Moment You Step Outside...'

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar ordeals they have to go through routinely to reach their offices and homes.

"This is what happens when local elections aren't conducted for over a decade. The Mayor's position has remained vacant since 2020," said one user, while another added: "These IT parks areas are not government-planned areas. Highly recommend not to buy land anywhere around this location."

A third commented: "I used to walk that route as well and stopped. Apart from the problems you mentioned, getting inside saul kere boundary from Sarjapur Road side is a feat of acrobatics every time it rains."

A fourth said: 'The moment you step outside the tech parks and gated societies, it's a literal s***hole. And that's what hurts the most about this city. I genuinely love this place, it's given me opportunities, friends, memories, and a life I'm grateful for. But the people running it seem completely indifferent to what the city is turning into."