"World-Class Buildings, Third-Class Roads": Mohandas Pai Calls Out India's 'Urban Tragedy'

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai has criticised urban infrastructure in Bengaluru and Mumbai, citing a sharp contrast between high-quality private corporate parks and crumbling public roads. Writing on X, he said India has proven it can build world-class commercial spaces, but the basic civic infrastructure around them tells a very different story. He described this gap as the "tragedy of our cities," pointing to broken roads and neglected footpaths as everyday reminders of what he called a "public disaster driven by deep corruption."

Sharing a recent experience from Mumbai, Pai said he was "totally shocked" by the condition of roads in Andheri. He highlighted damaged stretches, construction debris spilling onto streets, slow-moving work, and what he alleged was poor-quality concrete road construction.

His comments came in response to a viral post about Bengaluru that highlighted the stark contrast many city residents face daily - navigating pothole-ridden roads, broken or missing footpaths, and unmanaged garbage, only to step into gated tech parks that feel almost "first-world" in comparison.

See the post here:

The tragedy of our cities. World class buildings, third class roads and footpaths in many areas. Private quality, public disaster driven by deep corruption! Was in Mumbai today at Andheri-totally shocked at bad roads,huge debris on road, slow work, poor quality of new concrete… https://t.co/RyapBbWoPL — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) April 20, 2026

The conversation quickly picked up online, with many agreeing with Pai's criticism. Several users questioned why large sums are spent on highways and expressways that are used occasionally, while the everyday roads that millions depend on remain in poor shape.

One user wrote, "Happy to see influential voices taking up issues that matter. We go on expressways 1-2 times a year but commute daily in bad potholed city roads with dust, pollution. We need much more attention from competent ministers at centre & PMO to improve cities governance."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also commented on the post and said, "Welcome to the paradise of crumbling and neglected suburbs of Mumbai. Where humans fight for decent roads to drive on& non existent footpaths to walk on. Aesthetics- none. Urban planning -none."

Another user added, "Can businesses play a greater part in improving governance? It genuinely surprises me how businesses in India have done so little to band together to leverage their power and influence and improve the system."

In a separate post, Pai also took direct aim at Bengaluru's civic administration, urging officials to stop making excuses and address the persistent infrastructure issues more seriously.