'True Love': Bengaluru Woman Gets Her Husband's Name Tattooed On Forehead

People often make grand gestures for their partner when they are in love. The joy and happiness one notices after surprising someone close to them is unmatchable. In one such romantic gesture, a woman from Bengaluru tattooed her husband's name on her forehead and the clip has amassed reactions from several internet users.

The now-viral video was uploaded on Instagram by Bengaluru-based tattoo parlour King Maker Tattoo Studio.

The woman in the clip can be seen getting the name of her husband, Satish, as a tattoo on her forehead while sitting on a chair. The tattoo artist first writes the name on a piece of paper and then pastes it on the woman's forehead before deciding on the final font size. The woman is seen extremely happy and excited about the gesture. Soon, the tattoo artist starts using his tattoo machine to add ink to the woman's forehead. As soon as the professional starts the process, she could be seen in discomfort and even tries to stop the artist with her hand expressions. "True Love" reads the text on the video.

Since being shared on the social media platform on March 18, the video has amassed over 2.6 lakh likes and 12.5 million views.

"This is called overaction I want dislike button," said a user.

"That's why education is more important," added another one.

A third person said, "RIP - common sense in individuals."

"This means nothing but stupidity. True love doesn't require to be proved, it should be felt by your care, affection, priority, being there no matter what, supporting, uplifting, understanding," commented a user.

"How Silly, love is in how u treat, respect and behave with each other.." added another user.