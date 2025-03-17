Internet Notices Samantha Ruth Prabhu Got Rid Of Her Matching Tattoo With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram photo dump caught the attention of the Internet. And, it's because of her tattoo. In her latest photo dump, Samantha some goofy pictures of herself. In the first click, she can be seen sipping a mocktail. In another click, she can be seen lying on a hospital bed.

In Samantha's drinking picture, her tattoo looks fading. It's the same tattoo that Samantha shared with husband Naga Chaitanya on their wrists.

Sharing the tattoo pictures, a reddit post shared, "Looks like Samantha is finally getting her tattoo removed. This was a matching tattoo with Chay.. it mean "create your own reality."

The post drew diverse reactions of the Internet. A user wrote, "Atleast, Chay and Sam were married but DP got a tattoo hardly a year into dating and she kept that tattoo for a long time after."

Another user wrote, "That is not a Viking symbol for "create your own reality" by the way."

Another comment read, "Good riddance. NEVER get partner name tattooed guys.... You never know when the relationship will come to an end and it's a painful thing to remove the tattoo..."

For the unversed, Samantha shared the meaning of her matching tattoo with Naga Chaitanya earlier. She revealed, "My tattoo means 'Create your own reality.' Chay and I got it together. It's really special for us."

Apart from this, the actor also got 'Chay' inked on the right side of her rib when they were together.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 after dating for a long time. They got divorced in 2021. In December last year, Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala in a traditional Telugu ceremony.