Video Of Bengaluru Woman Getting Husband's Name Tattooed On Forehead Is Fake

The woman said that the video was staged

A video of a woman getting her husband's name tattooed on her forehead gained a lot of traction on the internet. Turns out, the video uploaded on Instagram by Bengaluru-based tattoo parlour King Maker Tattoo Studio was fake, according to fact-checking website, BOOM.

The woman in the clip can be seen getting the name of her husband, Satish, as a tattoo on her forehead while sitting on a chair. The tattoo artist first writes the name on a piece of paper and then pastes it on the woman's forehead before deciding on the final font size. The woman is seen extremely happy and excited about the gesture. Soon, the tattoo artist starts using his tattoo machine to add ink to the woman's forehead. As soon as the professional starts the process, she could be seen in discomfort and even tries to stop the artist with her hand expressions.

However, the woman in the video is featured on several posts after the aforementioned clip and she is seen with a clean forehead. In a recent post, the woman did not have any tattoos on her forehead.





BOOM also reached out to the woman featured in the video. The woman named Raksha refuted such claims and mentioned that the video is staged.

She said, "It is not a real tattoo. We have not got it done. It is just an impression. We made it as a content."