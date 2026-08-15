'They Saved My Life': Bullied As Child, Man Reveals Video Games Helped Him Find Peace

A 'proud' gamer has caught social media's attention after sharing how playing video games saved his life. The 36-year-old man revealed that he was bullied as a child in school, and video games helped him find peace and manage his anger, which otherwise would have found some destructive outlet. The gamer said he was introduced to the world of gaming by his elder brother and uncles, who would bring consoles like Sega Genesis, PlayStation 1, and Xbox.

The man detailed that since he was an introvert and not bright in studies, most of the classmates ignored him and the teachers wanted him out.

"They successfully managed to kick me out of school in my 9th grade cause I did not do well in the finals of 9th grade. I also repeated 7th grade. My mother was against this call from my father. Dad wanted me to repeat 7th grade as a punishment. But the most recommended decision was to change my school," the man said.

The real troubles started in the eighth and ninth grades when a classmate, who had failed his eighth grade, started to bully him every day at school.

"He turned out to be a nightmare in my life. I used to get bullied in school by him on a daily basis. Physical and mental abuse. It went on till the 9th grade. And of course, my parents did not raise their voices for me. When I told them, this person is constantly disturbing me. they did not do anything about it," he said.

"There were times I honestly wanted to kill this bully. I wanted to do unimaginable things to him and his family. Well, those were all just in thoughts."

However, this is where the games came to his rescue. The man said that whenever he was feeling hurt, he fired up the consoles and got lost in different worlds.

"I found peace in video games. I was happy experiencing all those worlds. Whenever I played games, all that anger and rage. Poof. Gone. There were times when I wanted to end everything. But I thought about all the games and experiences I would miss if I did that," he said.

The man said if it weren't for the video games, he would, perhaps, not be alive to share his experience. "Videogames truly saved my life. Now I am married to an amazing woman. She loves and supports my hobby of video gaming. I am sure there are people like me out there who went through a lot of shit and video games really helped them," he added.

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'Parents Need To Be Aware Of This'

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the man, adding that parents needed to understand that gaming was not counterproductive.

"That's really good to hear that you endured those days without making any bad decisions. Happy life, enjoy gaming," said one user, while another added: "Wow, kudos to your strength! I'm glad you found peace in video games and now are one of us. Wish you all the very best for the future ahead."

A third commented: "This is the kind of story that parents need to be aware of, and not some BS news about Blue Whale. Video games are not evil in any form whatsoever, but balancing life too is certainly a good approach. Many kids may have only video games as their way of escaping from the cruel reality of this world, especially if they have not socially opened themselves yet."

A fourth said: "I sometimes wonder if, as gamers, we never had that one turning moment in our lives which got us introduced to gaming altogether. Life would have been so boring and different."