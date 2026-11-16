'They Don't Care': Bengaluru Cafe Owner Says His Staff Quit Because He Treats Them Too Well

A Bengaluru cafe owner recently took to social media to share his frustration, claiming that his employees keep resigning simply because he is "too kind" to them. His remarks sparked a huge debate on social media over how employers should behave with their staff.

The owner of Mateaka chai cafe posted about his issues online, explaining how his management style and friendly attitude backfired. According to him, instead of appreciating a stress-free and relaxed work environment, the staff members took advantage.

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"So, all the staff at my cafe left because I treated them with a great deal of affection and respect. Don't make this mistake. You see, I don't come from this industry; I come from the IT sector," he said in the video.

"In the eight years I spent working there, I observed that there wasn't really a rigid hierarchy in place. People respected one another, and everyone worked together in a spirit of kindness."

He said he decided to behave politely with his staff because, when he was researching before opening his cafe, he noticed how badly such workers were treated by others.

From day one, he decided not to engage in any of these practices. "While the typical workday in most cafes and restaurants spans 10 to 11 hours, my staff worked only eight-hour shifts - that was my rule," he said.

"In my case, if I felt I understood a staff member well enough after just one month, I would provide them with an advance or even purchase a mobile phone for them. If someone had an outstanding EMI, I would take care of it; I would order items for them via my own Amazon account and have goods delivered directly to their homes," he said, revealing how he helped his staff members.

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But then he mentioned what went wrong. He said that basic expectations, like showing up on time or taking responsibility for daily tasks, slip away when there is no strict supervision.

"They don't care about how you treat them or how well you compensate them-and I always paid salaries above the market rate," he added.

"What matters to them is that you need to be firm when the situation calls for it. You shouldn't be overly lenient, though that doesn't mean you should start scolding or hitting people, which is something I could never do."

"But I certainly won't ignore mistakes when I see them happening anymore. If you are just starting out, I'd advise you to avoid making that same mistake."

Social media reactions

The post quickly drew a lot of attention, sparking a massive debate online, with business owners sharing their own experiences. "I have gone through all of this. And trust me, repeated kindness is considered a weakness. Just draw the lines," one user wrote in the comment section.

"This is the same across all industries... you show kindness and empathy, and they start taking advantage of you. Don't be kind to people, especially people working under you. I might not sound right, though. They need to have a certain amount of fear. Learn from the politicians," another user wrote.

"I think you need to work on onboarding of new staff. To set your expectations. There should be clearly defined rules and systems. Don't change your acts of kindness. My system rewards good behaviour and punishes bad behaviour. They already know what's going to happen if they do certain things. I hope and pray that You'll find better employees. Good luck, brother," a third user shared their perspective.