A teen was apprehended in New York after allegedly climbing the exterior of Steinway Tower, the 1,428-foot skyscraper on Manhattan's Billionaires' Row on Tuesday. 18-year-old Vivian Warnock, of Portland, Oregon, was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on one count of third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanour punishable by up to three months in jail.

The police said Warnock was found scaling the needle-like building, which overlooks Central Park on 111W. 57th Street. It was unclear how she got onto the exterior or how far she climbed, according to a report in the New York Post.

Quizzed about the illegal climb, the teen said she had been in New York for about a week, seeing sights. She claimed she only made it up a "couple floors" before being arrested, and gave a rather obnoxious reason for her actions.

"It's a rich building with a bunch of rich people. Nothing happened, but the view is great," she said, describing the view as beautiful and incredible.

Warnock, who described herself as pro-Palestinian and anti-ICE, also said police arrested her because she was 'too cool' and a 'free spirit'.

"They arrested me because I'm too cool and I'm a free spirit, and they can't handle it," she said.

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Russian Couple To Be Deported

While Warnock is yet to face music for her actions, a Russian couple was not as lucky. Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, who gained notoriety for climbing the Empire State Building in July this year, are facing deportation after the prosecutors rejected a deal at the last moment.

Ivan and Angela, originally from Moscow, Russia, climbed the skyscraper and displayed a flag bearing the message "when the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace". Kuznetsov then proposed to Nikolau immediately.

Noam Biale, the couple's attorney, revealed that his team had accepted an offer from prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanour charges. In exchange, they would have been shielded from what he called "catastrophic immigration consequences". The deal, however, was taken off the table the night before the hearing.