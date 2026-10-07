Techie Claims Coffee Machine Uploaded 1 TB Of Data In 10 Days: 'What The Hell'

A techie has caught social media's attention after revealing that a coffee machine, bought by their parents recently, had uploaded one terabyte (TB) of data. In a social media post, the user detailed that as soon as they realised what was happening, they disconnected the machine to avoid data being sent by the appliance.

The techie with 10 years of experience explained that their parents had bought a Keurig Smart single-serve coffee maker. As per the product description, the coffee maker was optimised for home 2.4 GHz wi-Fi networks using WPA2-PSK security.

"Hey uh, @Keurig, what the hell is a coffee machine uploading? Let me double-check: one f*cking terabyte of data in 10 days!?!? Immediately unplugging that. Getting my parents a new coffee machine," the user wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

After researching the issue, the techie stated it was a bug with the specific coffee unit, and the excess amount of data sent by the appliance had saturated their access point (AP).

"I looked further into this; it did broadcast 1TB of data, but most of that didn't escape my network. This is likely a bug with this unit. It did saturate my AP, that sucked," they said.

"For those wondering why this is on my network. This belongs to my parents. I don't police what they buy. I just help with their network, and unifi is just good for having detailed info for when I'm away. But this is a learning experience for them."

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the post had garnered nearly two million views as social media users questioned why a coffee machine would need to send such a huge amount of data.

"I am wondering what kind of "coffee brewing" data amounts to a terabyte in just 10 days?" said one user, while another added: "They are transmitting data for every microliter of water it dispenses."

A third commented: "It's checking the quantum structure of every caffeine molecule for defects. You wouldn't want a molecule to have a slightly different wave function and accidentally kill you."

A fourth said: "This is obscene. The idea of web-enabling everything is just dumb. Seriously, my toilet lever does not need wifi."