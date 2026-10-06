Apple's October Surprise: New Macs, HomePod Mini, TV And More May Launch Soon

Apple could be heading for a busy October, with the company reportedly preparing two separate rounds of product announcements this month. According to MacRumors, Apple is planning to unveil another set of products in the final week of October, following an expected smart home product launch around October 13. The company has not officially confirmed the full lineup or the dates. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also recently claimed that Apple is expected to introduce a new smart home hub with a screen, an updated HomePod mini and a new Apple TV 4K on October 13.

It remains unclear whether Apple will hold an event for the launch or announce the products through videos and press releases. Apple has used both approaches for product announcements in the past.

The second launch window could focus on new Macs

Among the products reportedly under consideration are the long-rumoured MacBook Ultra models, which are expected to feature OLED displays and a thinner, lighter design. Apple could also introduce a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M6 chip and an M6-powered iMac.

Apple has separately confirmed that a high-end Mac Studio with the M5 Ultra chip and up to 512GB of RAM is coming in late October. It is not yet clear whether the Mac Studio will be part of the reported final-week launch.

Another product expected this month is a new iPad mini

The device is reportedly set to receive an OLED display, an A20 Pro chip, a landscape-orientated front camera and a redesigned speaker system.

However, it is unclear when Apple will announce the new iPad mini. It could arrive with the smart home products, be included in the final week of October announcements or be unveiled separately.

The reported launches come at an already busy time for Apple. The company is also preparing for the iPhone Duo to go on sale on October 23.