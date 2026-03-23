"Saved Rs 1,200": Man Watches Dhurandhar 2 Instead Of Booking Hotel After Vaishno Devi Yatra Halt

In an unusual turn of events, a pilgrim visiting Vaishno Devi found a creative way to manage an unexpected delay during his journey. Instead of booking a hotel room, he chose to spend the night watching a film, turning the situation into a cost-saving experience.

Madhav, who went on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi, shared his experience on Twitter (formerly Twitter). He explained that as soon as he arrived at the pilgrimage site, he learned that the pilgrimage had been suspended. Since night darshan was not possible, he had to make arrangements for accommodation.

At the same time, the rent for a night in nearby hotels was around Rs 1,500, so he began considering other options.

To save money, Madhav decided to watch a night show of Dhurandhar 2 for Rs 300. The 3-hour, 49-minute film provided a comfortable way to spend the night.

Check Out The Post Here:

Vaishno Devi aaya tha, lekin yahan aake pata chala ki yatra band ho gayi hai.



Raat ko rukne ke liye hotel lena padta jo ₹1500 ka tha, toh maine 300 mein Dhurandhar 2 ka night show book kar liya😂



Hotel ke ₹1500 bach gaye, ₹300 mein movie bhi ho gayi ₹1200 save bhi ho gaye… pic.twitter.com/vRforE3ddA — Madhav us (@maddiesays3) March 22, 2026

He explained that by watching the movie instead of staying in a hotel, he saved Rs 1,200 and was also entertained. He said that by watching the movie for Rs 300, he saved the remaining money instead of spending Rs 1,500 on a hotel.

Plans For Next Morning

Madhav, along with another devotee, said that this decision allowed him to relax and save money. He also shared his plans for the next day.

He said that he would first watch a movie in peace, then queue up around 3 am, get a yatra card, and head straight for darshan.