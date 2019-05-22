Vaishnodevi Pilgrims To Get safety Gear To Prevent Injuries

The Vaishnodevi shrine saw nearly 86 lakh devotees visiting the temple in 2018. (File)

Pilgrims riding on ponies to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir will now be equipped with helmets, knee and elbow guards to prevent injuries.

The move comes against the backdrop of few devotees including an Army officer being killed and several others injured in the recent past after falling from ponies or due to shooting stones from hill tops.

While all pilgrims including those trekking on foot have been advised to wear safety gear, wearing of helmets has been made mandatory for pony riders.

The initiative is the brain child of CEO, Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Simrandeep Singh.

The Vaishnodevi shrine saw nearly 86 lakh devotees visiting the temple in 2018.

In 1986, when the board took over the affairs of the shrine for better management, the annual footfall was around 14 lakh.

Since then, there has been a steady increase every year, with the number of pilgrims touching an all-time high of 1.05 crore in 2012, board officials said.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019