4 Dead, 20 Injured After Jammu Bus With Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Catches Fire

Initial probe does not point to use of any explosive, said a top police officer

Four passengers were killed and at least 20 more injured when a bus they were travelling in caught fire near Katra in Jammu, said the police.

The bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims was on way from Katra to Jammu when it suddenly caught fire.

Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine.

Confirming the deaths, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said initial probe does not point to use of any explosive.

The police said the forensic experts were immediately rushed to ascertain the cause of fire.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus incident in Katra. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured," the office of L-G J&K tweeted.