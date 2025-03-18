After Orry And 7 Others Booked For Consuming Liquor Near Vaishno Devi Base, Hotel Body Reacts

Social media influencer Orry, along with seven others, violated local laws in Katra, Jammu, after they allegedly consumed alcohol in the cottage suite of a hotel. An FIR has been registered against them for consuming alcohol despite strict prohibition on liquor in the region.

Katra, a town located near the Vaishno Devi shrine, enforces ban on liquor and non-vegetarian food to maintain the sanctity of the place.

Rakesh Wazir, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association in Katra, reacted to the incident, saying that visitors should respect the town's spiritual sanctity.

"Today, the position of the Katra is that it (alcohol) is banned here. Garlic and onion are not used in the vegetables to maintain the sanctity of the Mata Vaishno Devi... Today, indeed, they have consumed it (alcohol) inside the room, but despite that, as long as you are in Katra, you should take care of it (not take alcohol). This is our thinking," Rakesh told ANI.

"I was asked by many people how the hotel owner didn't see it (consuming alcohol). I have spoken with the hotel," he said.

The incident, which took place on March 15 in Katra, Jammu division, prompted an FIR (No. 72/25) being registered at Katra Police Station.

According to news agency IANS, the group, including Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina, was booked for consuming alcohol despite prior warnings about the area's strict ban on alcohol.

A press release from the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking alcohol, Katra police has lodged an FIR on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina, who consumed alcohol in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegetarian diet is not allowed inside cottage suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage."

A team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, Dy SP Katra and SHO Katra to track the culprits who violated the rule of the land.