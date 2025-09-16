J&K's Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage To Resume On Wednesday After 22-Day Halt

The pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district will resume on Wednesday, subject to favourable weather conditions, the shrine board said.

The pilgrimage was suspended on August 26, hours before a major landslide hit the route leading to the shrine that resulted in the death of 34 pilgrims and injuries to 20 others.

“Jai Mata Di...Vaishno Devi Yatra shall resume from September 17, 2025 (Wednesday), subject to favourable weather conditions. Devotees are requested to stay updated through official communication channels,” Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said in a post on X.

The decision to resume the yatra comes two days after a group of pilgrims staged a protest at Katra base camp in support of their demand for the resumption of the pilgrimage.

Earlier, the shrine board had decided to resume the yatra on September 14 but incessant rains prompted it to extend the suspension period. It had triggered protests by some devotees who also made repeated attempts to break the security cordon and undertake the pilgrimage in violation of the shrine board directive.

