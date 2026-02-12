After Misuse Of Massage Parlours, Jammu Issues Strict Segregation Rules

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has prohibited "cross gender massaging" in Jammu and asked massage therapy centres to ensure male masseurs for male and female for female. The administration has cited reports of misuse of several massage centres for "immoral activities, prostitution and other unlawful acts" and invoked criminal laws under BNS to regulate spa and massage centers in Jammu district.

"Cross-gender massage shall not be permitted. There shall be provision of male masseurs for massage of males and female masseurs (masseuse) for massage of females only," said an order by Dr Rakesh Minhas, District Magistrate of Jammu.

According to the order, supply or consumption of alcohol or any other intoxicant within the massage premises has also been prohibited.

The order said spa or massage services shall not be provided behind locked doors and "no internal locks, latches, bolts or locking mechanisms" shall be installed in treatment rooms.

The administration has made it mandatory for massage clinics to install CCTV cameras at the entry, reception areas and common areas.

The administration has directed massage clinics not to hire any employee below the age of 18 and asked for police certification of all the employees and spa owners.

The managers have been asked to ensure compliance of the order and submit an undertaking to the nearest police station within 10 days.

The massage clinics are also bound by the timing for operations between 8 am and 9 pm and no female employee is allowed to use the spa for residential purpose or night stay.

"Mandatory production of valid identity proof by all customers shall be ensured and a proper register containing their contact details shall be maintained," said the order.

While Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Tehsildars have been asked to conduct periodic inspections of massage centres and submit compliance reports to the District Magistrate, the DM has also directed Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu, to ensure enforcement of the order.