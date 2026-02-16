Jaish Terrorist Commander Shaves Beard To Escape Capture: Sources

With security forces closing in, Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Saifullah has adopted a chameleon-like disguise to evade capture. Intel inputs suggest his trademark bearded look is gone – he's shaved his beard and possibly tonsured his head, opting for a bald appearance to avoid detection amidst an intensified manhunt.

"We have inputs that he has acquired women's clothing and burqas, planning to disguise himself for escape," said Sandeep Mehta, Senior Superintendent of Police Doda.

Authorities, revealing Jaish commander's plan, have released dual posters of the transformed terrorist. But Saifullah's most sinister tactic is posing as a spiritual guru, exploiting rural trust to secure a lifeline.

For some locals, he has acquired the status of a revered spiritual figure, leveraging this image to secure logistical support," revealed a security force officer.

Through these posters, police aim to raise awareness among locals, urging them to report any sightings or information about Saifullah's presence immediately.

For two months, security forces have braved harsh conditions, scanning every inch of Kishtwar and Doda heights to nab Saifullah and his gang. His desperation has mounted since the killing of associate Adil, a Pakistani Jaish commander operating alongside him for two years. Adil was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhatroo area of Kishtwar. Saifullah received another setback when on January 19, forces busted his hideout, recovering stored rations meant to sustain them through winter.

This hideout perched at the height of 12000 feet was fortified Kargil style bunker that was carved in the rugged and frozen mountains of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. This hideout had shielded Saifullah and his accomplice for months, but with the busting of this hideout they lost their cover.

Since then, Saifullah's been desperate to flee to safer ground, reportedly hiding and rarely venturing out.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified their operation to pin down Saifullah and other terrorists hiding in Kishtwar and Doda heights. Security agencies are leaving no stone unturned to get rid of these gun toting terrorists who have snatched peace of mind of the locals putting up in these far flung areas.