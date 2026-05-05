Rs 10,000 Sent To Uber By Mistake, Driver's Honest Act Goes Viral

In an age of rising online payment scams, a story of honesty is being shared across Odisha after a techie reportedly transferred Rs 10,000 to an Uber driver by mistake, and the driver returned the entire amount. Debashis Tripathy, the Bhubaneswar-based software engineer, shared details of the incident on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed gratitude for the driver.

"Took a cab for some work and accidentally G-Paid the driver 10k instead of my business contact (they had the exact same name!). I couldn't reach him through the app and figured the money was gone," he wrote. "Then at 9:30 PM, my apartment security calls."

"The Uber driver actually drove back to find me and refund every penny! He barely even let me give him a reward for his honesty. Rare to see this kind of honesty & integrity these days. Impressed with and grateful to Srikanta, who took this trouble for an unknown person."

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See the post here:

Yet another Uber story.



Took a cab for some work and accidentally G-Paid the driver 10k instead of my business contact (they had the exact same name!). I couldn't reach him through the app and figured the money was gone.



​Then at 9:30 PM, my apartment security calls... (1/2) — Debashis Tripathy (@deba1602) May 3, 2026

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With over 163,800 views, the post gained massive traction. Hundreds of users liked it and many took to the comment section to share their experiences as well.

"I wasn't lucky as this, Uber auto guy was a crook pocketed the full 2000 that was mistakenly transferred to him. Uber customer support was not helpful at all," one user shared.

"Only good happens with good people," one user wrote.

"The entire day, I am getting feel-good messages. God bless that honest person!" a third person wrote.