Bengaluru Uber Driver Designs Paddle Shifter Due To Shoulder Pain, Internet Impressed

Bengaluru is renowned for its tech-savvy culture and unconventional approach to various aspects. Interesting events from the city often capture the attention of social media users. Recently, a techie named Parth Parmar, booked an Uber to go from Marathahalli to HSR Layout. Mr Parmar noticed a strange contraption on the dashboard. The driver, identified as Durai, told the techie that the device was a paddle shifter, and he had designed it himself because he suffered from shoulder pain, and it hurt when he changed the gears.

"The whole thing cost him Rs 9,000," Mr Parmar wrote on X. "This could be huge. Wish he gets the right support and guidance to make it big. No dearth of talent in India."

See the video here:

This Uber driver designed paddle shifter himself cz he was having shoulder pain while changing gears. whole thing cost him 9k!!

This could be huge. Wish he gets ryt support n guidance to make it big. No dearth of talent in India. #peakbengalurumoment#Bengaluru#indiantalentpic.twitter.com/PvxCpCHDTF — Parth Parmar (@ParmarParth91) January 6, 2024

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Parmar explained, "He turned the stick behind the steering into a paddle shifter, connected with a chip which activates the relays which drives the motor assembly to shift the gear."

Mr Parmar also shared that Durai speaks 4 languages. "And to be honest, he knew Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada. And that's what shows real India. Speaks what he needs, does what he needs, invents what he needs. That's India how it's supposed to be."

The post soon went viral with people praising the Uber driver for being innovative.

A user wrote, "Hats off to him for both talent and for his effort to speak in Hindi!"

"Looks like a Nano. If he can patent it, I for sure am a customer. Fuel mileage of a standard, Better than AMT and less expensive than any automatic," another user wrote.

In another instance, a street vendor used a unique way to sell peanuts.

A user, @vishnubogi, posted a photo capturing the ingenuity of a street vendor. With creative marketing skills, he is uniquely promoting and selling peanuts.

Unlike many street vendors who use loud and witty pitches to attract customers, this particular vendor opted for a different strategy. He adorned his cart with two posters, one of which creatively rephrased a famous quote by American business magnate and investor Warren Buffett, emphasizing the importance of never losing a customer. The second rule reinforced the significance of adhering to the first.



