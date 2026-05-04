Bengaluru-Based Google Engineer Says Living Alone Is A Game-Changer: "I Don't Get Distracted"

A Bengaluru-based Google techie has gone viral on social media after claiming that his decision to rent a 2BHK apartment alone was the "best decision" of the year, even though a big chunk of his salary goes into rent. Priyansh Agarwal, the tech professional, shared on X that living alone has given him peace and improved productivity, dedicating an entire room solely to his workspace, which transformed his output.

"It has been almost a year since I have been living alone now, and I have realised that I am the most productive when I am completely alone, I don't have to justify any of my actions to anybody and I don't get distracted by what others are doing," Agarwal wrote.

"It comes at a cost of having to pay a higher rent but that gets nullified with the money I save as I don't go out as much."

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See the post here:

It has been almost a year since I have been living alone now, and I have realised that I am the most productive when I am completely alone, I don't have to justify any of my actions to anybody and I don't get distracted by what others are doing.



It comes at a cost of having to… — Priyansh Agarwal (@Priyansh_31Dec) May 2, 2026

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Social Media Reaction

The post gained significant reach with nearly 30,000 views and hundreds of likes. "Living alone teaches you a lot about yourself. The peace, focus, and freedom to design your own days without constant noise or explanations can be incredibly powerful. And honestly, if it helps you do better work, think clearly, and feel more grounded, it's probably worth more than people realize," one software developer wrote in the comment section. "Sometimes solitude isn't loneliness - it's clarity.11"

"Living alone not only makes you more productive but also helps you grow as a person," another user wrote.

"Yess!! Absolutely. I'm still into learning phase of stacks but I've realized that people around me are just dumb or cleaver to take advantages by being into my group of group projects. I had to build everything even after explaining things to them like a donkey," one user dumped.

