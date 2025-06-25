Ramen Noodles Packet Comes With Cancer Warning, Viral Video Leaves Internet Stunned

Ramen noodles are a quick and easy filling snack, especially for those who are living alone or rushing for work. But, now a video going viral on social media has left ramen noodle fans in disbelief and has made them rethink their favourite go-to snack. The clip shows a warning label printed on the back of a ramen noodle packet that reads, "Warning: Cancer and Reproductive Harm". Sharing the video on Instagram, the user who goes by 'omggotworms' on the social media platform expressed shock over the warning label.

In the video, he flips over several ramen packets to reveal the tiny caution notice printed in small font. "Wait... Ramen noodles come with this warning? Cancer + reproductive harm?? Read the labels carefully," the Instagrammer wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

The video quickly caught the attention of several social media users, leaving them shocked and confused. While some users called the video an eye-opener, others, however, said that they were aware of the potential health risks linked to the noodles and similar processed foods.

"Nearly everything we eat can do damage if we eat it too much, every now and then shouldn't be a problem. Iv had it a few times, maybe 6 times a yr. I would eat it more but it's too spicy," wrote one user.

"It doesn't even feel healthy when you eat it. Why eat those instead of spaghetti?" asked another.

"A lot of times the packaging itself is toxic. The heat-printed wrappers leach chemicals into your skin at levels above the minimum decided safe exposure amount. That requires them to apply the cancer/hormone disruptor warning," explained a third user.

"Having spicy food too frequently can raise the chances of developing cancer. Reducing the frequency to every 4 months is an acceptable way to reduce the risk," said another.

"Why the f are these openly sold? Why is it written so small," wrote one user.