A breathtaking sight of the moon rising from behind the snow-clad Panchachuli peaks in Uttarakhand's Munsiyari has taken social media by storm, with a video of the rare-looking spectacle garnering nearly 2 million views on Instagram. Shared by Instagram user Sagar Aagri, the video captures the Beaver Supermoon, also known as Purnima, slowly appearing from behind the majestic Himalayan peaks. The clear skies and the moon's striking size and brightness make for a spectacular sight.

In the video, the person filming points out that while people are familiar with watching the sunrise and sunset, witnessing a moonrise is an equally special experience.

"You must have seen sunrise and sunset, but I bet you have never seen moonrise," he says as the full moon begins to emerge from behind Panchachuli.

Watch the video here:

He goes on to describe the clarity of the view, saying that the moon looks beautiful to the naked eye. The video captures the moon gradually rising above the mountain range, leaving viewers amazed.

The post has drawn several comments from people who were equally captivated by the sight.

"Phone can't do justice. It must be big in size and beautiful," one user commented.

Another wrote, "Luckily dekha h Moonrise exactly Panchachuli peaks k peechy se, but was not able to capture as you did."

A third user shared a personal experience, writing, "I have witnessed this same pure goosebumps."

The video also prompted people to recall similar experiences from other parts of the Himalayas. One user wrote, "Kinnaur Kailash ke picche se moonrise dekha hai kalpa me rehte hue."