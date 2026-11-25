An Australian woman living in Melbourne has praised Hyderabad Metro after travelling on it for the first time during a visit to India with her Indian husband and son. Her video sharing the experience has gone viral on social media.

Crystal described the journey in three words, saying she had not expected such a positive experience.

'A stress-free experience'

In the video, Crystal said she had never travelled by train in India before and wanted to see how it compared with trains in Australia.

She said she was impressed by the station's cleanliness as soon as she entered. The train was equally clean, she added, pointing out that it also had a separate coach for women to make their journeys more comfortable.

Crystal also praised the temperature inside the train, saying it was just right.

"Overall, it was a stress-free experience," she said.

'I travelled during off-peak hours'

Describing the journey, Crystal said the metro was fast, spotless and very easy to use. She added that she thoroughly enjoyed the experience and gave Hyderabad Metro a perfect score of 10 out of 10.

However, she acknowledged that her experience might have been different had she travelled during peak hours, when trains are likely to be more crowded.

"I did not expect such a good experience," she said, adding that people travelling during busy hours might have a different experience.

Social media users debate peak-hour experience

The video, shared on Instagram, has sparked a discussion about travelling on Hyderabad Metro during peak hours.

While some users said the overall experience remained good despite the crowds, others argued that travelling during rush hour could be uncomfortable.

One user commented, "Travelling on Hyderabad Metro is fine as long as it is not extremely crowded."

Another wrote, "I do not care about peak hours. I just love avoiding traffic. However, you need to navigate the crowds at Ameerpet when travelling towards Raidurg."

A third user advised Crystal to avoid travelling during busy hours, adding that even the women's coach could become overcrowded.

Another user questioned the criticism of Hyderabad Metro during peak hours, saying that overcrowding was common on metro systems in every major city.

"Just a reminder, Hyderabad Metro is much better than the NYC Metro," the user added.