Humans, sooner or later, will cede control of civilisation to artificial Intelligence, which could end up spelling the end of humanity, Stuart Russell, UC Berkeley professor, told NDTV today. In an exclusive interview with Vishnu Som, Russel said chiefs of all the key AI companies have agreed that "creating superintelligence could lead to human extinction".

As one the most famous unsolved problems of mathematics was solved by a researcher from Anthropic through Claude, Russell was asked what is "losing control" and whether it would be a gradual or sudden process.

"Losing control," Russell said, is a phrase coined by Alex Wang from Meta. But it has been used by lots of other CEOs of the major companies.

"The CEOs of Anthropic, OpenAI, Google DeepMind, XAI and Meta have been saying for a long time, even before their companies existed, that creating superintelligence could lead to human extinction. They are estimating 10 to 20, 30, even 50 per cent chance of extinction if they succeed in their project," he said.

While Meta resisted the idea for a while, it now agrees. Alex Wang, the chief AI scientist of Meta, has questioned why anyone would expect humans to remain in control in presence of superintelligence.

"This is a question that I've been asking for a long time. I usually put it as follows: How do you retain power forever over entities more powerful than human beings? And when you put the question that way, it seems extraordinarily difficult to come up with a positive answer," Russell said.

As to whether it would be fast or slow, he said it could be either. "I think the slow method is one where, as is already happening, we gradually hand over more and more of the operations of our civilization to machines," he said.

This could happen at the individual level, where an office worker teaches AI to handle his work. This can be replicated at every level and eventually, humans could get fired and AI ends up running the show, he said.

"The same can happen with governments, with universities, where now AI systems are already better mathematicians than all the math professors," he said.

This way, humans can cede control to AI and parallelly, weaken their cognitive abilities.

"Because we are doing less of the cognitive work, own cognitive abilities will tend to atrophy, and we become more dependent on the AI systems... So it is a vicious cycle that we get into, and it leads only in one direction -- to the cognitive enfeeblement of the human race, and a surrender of our civilization to machine control," Russell said.

As for the fast way -- it could be that the powerful machines humans create decide that humans are a threat and decide to annihilate humanity.

"We know by observation, and to some extent measurement, that they have a very strong self-preservation instinct, and they believe their own existence is more important than that of human beings. So if they perceived a threat from us, they can bring about change in the physical world that we may not even understand," he said.

Elucidating the possible scenarios, he said the machines, with their better knowledge of physics and chemistry, "may be able to just turn off the sun for a few days so that all the radiation bypasses the Earth's orbit, and the Earth turns into a frozen ball of nitrogen and oxygen, and everyone dies in probably 72 hours".

"Or they might find a way to just remove all the oxygen from the atmosphere so that we can't breathe, and they stop rusting, which they would probably like," he added.